AIADMK Files Complaint Against Sasikala, Dhinakaran; Allege 'they Can Disrupt Law & Order'

Ahead of state Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu's Law Minister CV Shanmugam on Saturday alleged that aides of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha- TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala will attempt to disrupt law and order when they return to Chennai on Monday. The AIADMK leaders including the ministers met the Director-General of Police JK Tripathy to submit a complaint against the suspended party leader and Dhinakaran.

AIADMK files complaint against Sasikala & Dhinakaran

After filing the complaint, Tamil Nadu's ruling party urged the police to ensure law and order in the state remains unaffected. Party leaders including Minister for Law CV Shanmugam, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Electricity Minister Thangamani, Minister for Tamil Official Language Ma Foi Pandiarajan, and others visited the DGP in Chennai. This comes days after a complaint was given to the DGO on the use of AIADMK flag by Sasikala.

While speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint, Tamil Nadu Law Minister said, "Dhinakaran has said that DGP or even armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the flag of AIADMK. Dhinakaran has given such a threatening statement to create a conflict in peaceful Tamil Nadu."

While stating that the party has no problem with Sasikala returning on February 8, the Minister mentioned that TTV Dhinakaran had said that not just DGP but even the heads of armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the party flag as she is the General Secretary of AIADMK. The Law Minister said, "The Election Commission has given a final judgment that the two leaves symbol belongs to Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, Chief Minister and AIADMK Co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan." Sasikala, who just completed her four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case, is scheduled to return to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)