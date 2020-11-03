AIMIM Chief Owaisi Echoes Rahul Gandhi; Claims China Has Occupied Indian Land At LAC

On Tuesday, raking up the issue of border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims. He has in a tweet claimed that China has pushed into India territory and now controls one square kilometer of Indian land in Ladakh. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has made similar claims since the Galwan valley clash wherein 20 Indian soldiers were killed. However, continuous talks are being held between India and China and Prime Minister Modi has urged the Opposition parties to stand with the Forces on the issue of national interest.

Defence Minister on LAC

This comes even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the monsoon session made a statement on the LAC situation in both the Houses of Parliament. He affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Moreover, the two countries' foreign ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. The Prime Minister has also affirmed again and again that India will not give away an inch of its land and Indian soldiers are committed to safeguarding its sovereignty.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

The comments by Owaisi comes in mid of Bihar elections in which Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

