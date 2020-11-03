Tejashwi Says He'll Cut CM & MLAs' Salaries To Ensure 10 Lakh Jobs If Elected In Bihar

Even as he is being ridiculed by two serving Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar and Yogi Adityanath for his 'bogus claim', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said he will implement his poll promise of giving 10 lakh jobs even if that means withholding the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs. The party's manifesto for Bihar Elections 2020 has promised 10 lakh government jobs for youth, higher Minimum Selling Price (MSP) rates for farmers and better health care facilities.

'...and jobs will be given,' maintains Tejashwi Yadav

"To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given," he said at the Yuva Naukri Samvad programme.

Referring to the constant criticism his RJD has received over its performance during its 15-year rule between 1990-2005, he said some people are "stuck on the stale pages of history, but we care for Bihar's future" and appealed to people to give him "one chance" to govern.

Tejashwi also questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assertion that he has provided six lakh jobs during his 15-year rule compared to RJD's 95,000 in their 15 years. "He (Nitish Kumar) keeps repeating he has given six lakh jobs during his 15-year rule. But he never says all these were contractual jobs, not permanent ones," Tejashwi said.

'Those who are raising questions...'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in an interview with Republic Media Network's Prakash Singh on Monday said that giving 10 lakh jobs would result in an additional annual burden of Rs 1.44 lakh crore on the state exchequer and wondered if the RJD would shelve other development works or delay salaries of employees to implement this pledge.

Tejashwi responded, saying he would get Rs 80,000 crore that remains "unused" from that state budget, and would also pool in Rs 24,000-25,000 crore that the state gets from the Centre under the Right to Education but returns it. Tejashwi asserted that nobody can raise a finger on his record and work as a Deputy Chief Minister for 18 months. "Those who are raising questions, please ask them how was Tejashwi's work during those 18 months," he said.

The largest number of assembly seats (94) are up for polls in Phase 2 of Bihar state elections on November 3. The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the final phase will be held on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

