The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Karnataka BJP Slams 'vulture' Rahul Gandhi's Pulwama Question; Shows Him 'benefit' Mirror

Politics

Karnataka BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for playing 'vulture politics' over the dastardly Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred a year ago

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Karnataka BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for playing 'vulture politics' over the dastardly Pulwama attack in which 40 Jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF) were martyred a year ago on February 14.

Responding to the Congress leader's tweet on 'who benefitted the most out of the attack?' the BJP Karnataka took to its official Twitter handle and stated that only one dynasty has focussed on benefiting from every outcome since 1947.

The Karnataka BJP also reminded Rahul Gandhi that he belongs to the 'Nehru Dynasty that reaped all benefits.'

READ | Rahul Gandhi sinks to new low, ask 'who benefited most from Pulwama terror attack?'

Rahul questions the government 

Earlier on Friday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted three questions, that were aimed to hit out at the Modi government. Despite Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?' and made no mention of Pakistan. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

READ | 'India will never forget their martyrdom': PM Modi mourns on Pulwama attack anniversary

Pulwama Attack 

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

READ | BJP slams 'corrupt soul' Rahul Gandhi's 'dastardly' line of questioning on Pulwama attack

READ | 'How did RDX reach? Probe first, then memorial': NCP questions Centre over Pulwama attack

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE