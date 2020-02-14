Karnataka BJP Slams 'vulture' Rahul Gandhi's Pulwama Question; Shows Him 'benefit' Mirror

Karnataka BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for playing 'vulture politics' over the dastardly Pulwama attack in which 40 Jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF) were martyred a year ago on February 14.

Responding to the Congress leader's tweet on 'who benefitted the most out of the attack?' the BJP Karnataka took to its official Twitter handle and stated that only one dynasty has focussed on benefiting from every outcome since 1947.

The Karnataka BJP also reminded Rahul Gandhi that he belongs to the 'Nehru Dynasty that reaped all benefits.'

Rahul questions the government

Earlier on Friday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted three questions, that were aimed to hit out at the Modi government. Despite Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?' and made no mention of Pakistan. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

