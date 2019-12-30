Ajit Pawar Rubbishes Sena Rift After Sunil Raut Exclusion: ''Will Be Alright In 2-3 Days"

Amid Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut's anger at not getting a cabinet post, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Monday, rubbished rumours of a rift between Shiv Sena and Raut. He added that everything will be alright in 2-3 days and that all will work for the welfare of Maharashtra. After being sworn in as Deputy CM again, he said that most portfolios will remain the same, with a few reshuffling - hinting at him getting the Home Ministry.

Ajit Pawar: 'Will be alright in 2-3 days...'

"We all will work together for the welfare of Maharashtra. Nobody is angry, everything will be alright within 2-3 days," he said adding,"Portfolio distribution is clear for all the three parties. Even after expansion, ministers will hold the portfolios as assigned to their parties earlier. Only 1-2 departments are going to be shuffled."

Very upset, feel betrayed: Sanjay Raut's brother confirms Shiv Sena discord over cabinet

Sunil Raut miffed

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut has confirmed that he was miffed with Shiv Sena over the snub as far as the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion is concerned. Moreover claimed that apart from him, other Shiv Sena leaders including Pratap Sarnaik are upset with the party, thus skipped the oath-taking ceremony held on Monday. Further, he said that he would speak on his decision soon, after the refusal to offer him a cabinet position.

Sunil Raut told Republic, "I'm very upset with the party. Not just me, but also there are other Shiv Sena leaders including Pratap Sarnaik who did not attend the oath-taking ceremony. They are upset, even angry with the party's decision. It feels like our people (Shiv Sena) betrayed us. Soon I will speak up on my decision."

Brother not made Maharashtra minister, Sanjay Raut skips Aaditya & Ajit Pawar's oathtaking

Sanjay Raut who is a close friend of the Thackeray family and is Sena's official spokesperson missed witnessing Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who was sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections and is one of the youngest Cabinet Ministers. But he dismissed reports of any rift with the Thackeray family.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Aaditya to take oath in father Uddhav Thackeray's govt

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Earlier in the day, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Aaditya Thackeray takes oath as Minister in Maharashtra government