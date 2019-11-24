Here's What Ajit Pawar Said About Sharad Pawar After Confirming His Deputy CM Intent

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has created ripples over the last two days following his swearing-in, on Sunday afternoon aggressively thanking all the people who congratulated him on assuming the position. After effectively confirming that he has no intention of surrendering the post despite the NCP still attempting to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar has now taken to Twitter again and said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will always be his “leader”. This makes the politics in the state more intriguing as Sharad Pawar on Saturday, in a presser with Shiv Sena, confirmed that he did not know about Ajit’s support to BJP and it was his “personal decision”.

Subsequently, Ajit Pawar was also removed from the position of the legislative party leader of NCP. Adding to this, on Sunday morning Sharad Pawar tried to pacify Ajit and his name also appeared in the MLA list that was submitted to the Governor by Jayant Patil. Not directly responding to Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar publicly acknowledged himself as the deputy CM of Maharashtra by changing his Twitter bio and thanking everyone who congratulated him. Now, Ajit Pawar has taken to Twitter again and said that Sharad Pawar will always be his leader and that he continues to be a part of NCP.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Sharad Pawar confirms having no knowledge about Ajit’s intention

After the massive political twist in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a joint statement with Shiv Sena said that he only came to know about this coalition between Ajit Pawar and BJP at 6:30 am in the morning. Denying all the claims that he is involved in this decision made by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar also ensured everyone that appropriate action will be taken against his nephew. He also appointed a new legislative party leader for NCP on Saturday.

The NCP chief speaking at a press conference on Saturday said that “While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a co-worker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning today (Saturday) and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP”.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From the day results have been declared to this day, no party was able to form a government. Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to come ahead to form a stable government."

