Akali Dal Alleges 'failure' Of Talks Part Of Centre's Attempts 'to Tire The Farmers Out'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday blamed the BJP government at the Centre for the failure of talks with the farmer leaders, saying it was "deliberately prolonging" and "deepening the farmers' problems" with an aim of tiring them out.

The government on Tuesday suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three Union Ministers that ended without any resolution. The meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital remained inconclusive and the government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3, farmer Union Leaders said.

'Conspiracies to trap farmers'

The former NDA ally which had quit over the new farm legislation in September cautioned the farmers' organisations against alleged conspiracies to trap them with misleading and vague commitments through tricks like setting up a committee.

"Setting up a committee is merely a part of the delaying tactics to tire the farmers out," the party alleged in a release. "But this shows how little does the BJP know about the strength, stamina and staying power of our brave farmers, senior Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Sikandar Sing," said in a joint statement issued in Chandigarh.

Blaming GoI for failure of talks with peacefully protesting farmers, SAD leaders S. Balwinder Singh Bhunder & S. Sikandar Singh Maluka cautioned farmers orgs against conspiracies to trap them with misleading & vague commitments like setting up of a committe. 1/2#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/fRB1q8TGiA — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) December 1, 2020

The SAD praised farmer leaders for not biting the government's committee bait and for not blinking at the critical hour. It said the failure of Tuesday's talks is the result of the government's refusal to focus on the specific demands of the poor and beleaguered farmers. "The government is deliberately prolonging and deepening the farmers' crisis with an aim of tiring them out and prolonging their agony," it added.

READ | Mixed reactions from Farmers' Unions after talks with Centre, all eyes on Dec 3 meeting

"Instead of resolving the crisis, it is playing dangerous political games," the party said. "What is there about these bills which are not known to the government or to the farmers? What is it that the government wants a committee to tell the farmers and the government on the issue," the statement quoted the Akali leaders as saying.

READ | India slams 'ill-informed & unwarranted' remarks as Canada's Trudeau enters farmers row

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was "good" and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.

READ | 'We asked them to form a small committee': Union Agriculture Min on talks with farmers

The minister, who interacted with members of BKU in the evening at Krishi Bhavan after the government's talks with the farmer representatives from Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan, said the government is always open to discussions with the farmers. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, protesting against the new farm laws which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and leave them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

READ | AAP hits back at Punjab CM for alleging notification of farm laws in Delhi, pans hypocrisy

(With agency inputs)