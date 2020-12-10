Akali Dal Claims 'Centre Trying To Communalise Farmer Protest'; Unions Call For Rail Roko

Slamming the Centre, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday, alleged that its ex-ally BJP was communalising the protests, by diverting the movement with violence. Condemning the BJP's decision to not repeal the three Farm Laws, he said that 'such laws are implemented in countries with dictatorship'. The Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the passage of the laws with Harsimrat Kaur Badal quitting from the Modi cabinet, terming the laws anti-farmer.

Nadda retorts to Mamata Banerjee's 'CRPF jibe'; says 'They don't provide road security'

Badal: 'BJP trying to communalise protests'

"There are certain people trying to divert farmers movement through violence. Centre govt is trying to divert the fight of farmers into a communal issue. SAD condemns the decision of Union ministry for not repealing the agriculture laws. Such laws are implemented in countries having dictatorship," he said.

He added, "Punjab is a border state and the govt will split the people of Punjab into pieces according to the community. This may disturb the environment of the state. Kindly do not confront the farmers and SAD is with farmers to fight for their rights." Akali Dal has also lashed out at Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who had urged farmers to realise the 'national security' issue after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers issue nationwide 'Rail Roko' call, say 'had given Centre ultimatum till Dec 10'

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks. Farmers have retaliated by announcing a nationwide rail roko.

Amit Shah condemns attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy; says 'Centre probing it'

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh who have been camped at the Delhi-Haryana border, Delhi-UP border and the Delhi-Punjab borders, had called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. While Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhatisgarh saw a total bandh in transport and offices, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala and Uttarkhand remained mainly unaffected. A 5-member opposition delegation too met with President Kovind demanding a repeal of the laws, urging farmers to continue with the protests.

Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, agrees to written guarantee on MSP; farmers deliberate

What are the Farm Laws?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. Punjab government has passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

