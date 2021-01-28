Akali Dal Decries UAPA Case Filed Against Farm Leaders, Slams Disrespect To Nishan Sahib

On Thursday, the Shiromani Akali Dal took umbrage at the case registered against the farm leaders under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In the FIR filed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell to probe the violence that broke out in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition have also been invoked. According to the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party, this was an attempt to suppress the peaceful agitation against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Moreover, the Akali Dal contended that miscreants had disrespected the Nishan Sahib- a flag sacred to the Sikh community as a result of the Red Fort incident.

Special Cell hints at pre-conceived plan

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the Special Cell mentioned that public property worth crores of rupees had been damaged by violent mobs on Republic Day while 394 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their duty. As per its preliminary assessment, it has claimed that there was a pre-conceived and well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between farmer leaders and the police, to indulge in a violent confrontation with the security forces, to breach the Red Fort's sanctity and to create an "international embarrassment" for the Centre on Republic Day. At present, the police are investigating the role of individuals and organizations based in India and abroad. Until now, the Delhi Police has registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 persons including farmer leaders.

Tractor rally turns violent

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country.

