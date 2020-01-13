NRIs Take Out Rally In Support Of Citizenship Amendment Act In California

A group of non-resident Indians carried out a rally in Milpitas, California, in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. In the video accessed by Republic TV, some people are seen chanting slogans in this regard. Moreover, the participants in the rally carried placards such as ‘NRIs support CAA’, ‘CAA is all about human rights’, ‘CAA won’t impact Indian citizens’, ‘CAA provides protection to persecuted minorities’, etc. This comes amid the Indian government’s campaign to solicit support for the CAA.

'Indian diaspora overwhelmingly supporting Prime Minister Modi'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on January 12, BJP Foreign Affairs Cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale highlighted that the Indian diaspora was “overwhelmingly” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was reacting to Congress leader Udit Raj’s attempt to internationalise the attack on students in JNU. Chauthaiwale contended that the activities of the Indian Overseas Congress were unlikely to have any impact on the Indians settled abroad.

Vijay Chauthaiwale remarked, “Along with Pakistani people, they (Indian Overseas Congress) are doing demonstrations outside Indian High Commission. In literal terms, they are doing demonstrations against the Indian state. So, all these things are very important to note that their overseas activities are not always in favour of India. But they are not likely to have any more impact on the Indian diaspora because Indian diaspora is overwhelmingly supporting Prime Minister Modi and his initiatives.”

What is CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to five years. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

