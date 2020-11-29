Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At BJP For Likening Farmers To Terrorists, Calls It 'conspiracy'

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP for humiliating farmers by equating them to 'terrorists' amid the ongoing agitation in the national capital. The Samajwadi Party chief's remarks come in view of the sensational claim by Haryana CM ML Khattar hinting at the presence of pro-Khalistan elements in the farmer protest against the agrarian laws. Reacting to his comments, Akhilesh Yadav stated that BJP should vow to not eat anything grown by the farmers, if they believe them to be 'terrorists'.

"Humiliating the farmers as terrorists is the worst BJP can do. This is a conspiracy of the rich to support the BJP's farm, small-business, shopkeeping, road, transportation, mortgage of the rich people. According to the BJP, if the farmers are terrorists, then the BJP should vow not to eat anything produced by them," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

किसानों को आतंकवादी कहकर अपमानित करना भाजपा का निकृष्टतम रूप है. ये अमीरों की पक्षधर भाजपा का खेती-खेत, छोटा-बड़ा व्यापार, दुकानदारी, सड़क, परिवहन सब कुछ, बड़े लोगों को गिरवी रखने का षड्यंत्र है.



अगर भाजपा के अनुसार किसान आतंकवादी हैं तो भाजपाई उनका उगाया न खाने की कसम खाएं. pic.twitter.com/BAD6NSiBYZ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 29, 2020

Earlier, Haryana CM ML Khattar had revealed that the state government had received inputs regarding "unwanted elements" in the crowd of protesters. However, Khattar maintained that it would be inappropriate to reveal more information until there is sufficient evidence.

"We have received inputs that some unwanted elements are a part of the crowd. It is not proper to reveal the inputs now. But we will do so if we get proper evidence. As per the audios/videos that are being circulated, they said, 'Jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte?'" Khattar had said in a media briefing.

Home Minister appeals to farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday revealed that the Central government is ready to talk to the farmers before the scheduled meeting of December 3. Breaking his silence on the farmers' protests, he stressed that the Centre would deliberate on each and every demand of the farmers. At the same time, he urged them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari where all arrangements are in place.

Shah mentioned that the farmers will get the permission of the Delhi police to step up a stage and carry out their protests in a structured manner. According to him, the inconvenience for everyone will be minimised if the farmers move from the roads towards the ground. The Union Home Minister's intervention comes amid the refusal of a section of farmers to accept the Nirankari Samagam Ground as the protest site.

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation stems out of the opposition to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Initially, there was a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police which resorted to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further.