All Must Witness The Historic Day: Eknath Shinde On Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that everyone should witness this historic day in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "We have invited all the big leaders from the Centre and State governments, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He further stated that Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray personally went to invite the Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. "We have also invited former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Everyone should witness this historic day," he said.

READ: Here's The List Of All Invitees In Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's Oath-taking Ceremony

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm. On Tuesday, Thackeray was elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance, after Devendra Fadnavis had submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test.

READ: Uddhav to be 8th Maha CM, to take oath while not being MLA/MLC

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his allies of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM of the state on Saturday and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath for the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support of the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court on Maharashtra's ongoing issue stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before.

READ: Aaditya Thackeray says new alliance will work together for the progress of Maharashtra

Maharashtra numbers

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56).

READ: Will Aaditya Thackeray be Minister? Will Ajit Pawar be Deputy CM? Sanjay Raut speaks

(With Agency Inputs)