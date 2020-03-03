The Debate
Lok Sabha Speaker Adjourns All-party Meet Amid Row Over Delhi Violence

Politics

Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah after which house was adjourned

Lok Sabha

BJP and Congress members on Monday pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Meets PM Modi; Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Delhi Riots

On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla. The speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work. Notably, members from nine parties consisting of SP, BSP, CPM, TMC, RJD, CPI, INC, Shiv Sena and NCP were part of the meeting.

On Monday, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government. The Lower House was adjourned three times till 4.30 pm as the ruckus continued. Today also ruckus was witnessed in both the houses over the Delhi riots.

READ | Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Gunman Shahrukh From Uttar Pradesh

Earlier a delegation of Congress party headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders of the Congress party also met with President Ram Nath Kovind and raised the issue of Delhi riots, while demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rukus continued today as well, after which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Lok Sabha till noon. Opposition leaders continuously demanded for discussion in both the houses on Delhi riots.

READ | Delhi Police Denies That Kapil Mishra Has Been Given Y-grade Security; Congress Attacks

READ | NCP Compares Amit Shah With Persian Ruler Nader Shah In Attack Over Delhi Violence

