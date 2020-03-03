NCP Compares Amit Shah With Persian Ruler Nader Shah In Attack Over Delhi Violence

In the aftermath of the Delhi violence, the political blame game continues as Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Minority Minister Nawab Malik has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the latter will be called as 'Nader Shah' for letting Delhi burn. Malik also demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

"Yesterday, the demand for the Home Minister's resignation arose in Parliament. For the way, Delhi has been burned and people have been killed, Amit Shah will be known in history as Nader Shah to burn Delhi exactly for what Nader Shah is known," said Malik.

The Maharashtra Minister's remarks on the Home Minister were in context of the ruthless Persian ruler Nader Shah who conducted genocide by killing tens of thousands of Hindus and Muslims in the late 1730s while defeating the weakened Mughals of that era, in addition to taking thousands of women and children as slaves by his army.

Opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the Centre after the Delhi riots, holding the Delhi police and the central government responsible for the violence and furthermore claiming that the violence was a planned genocide or pogrom.

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash and took a communal turn has so far claimed 47 lives with over 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains in brutally assaulted condition.

Besides the violence, several violence-inciting and rumormongering messages and materials have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to the sources, about 1,846 Twitter handles and 4,689 Facebook profiles have been tracked and more than 13,000 mobile numbers using WhatsApp have also been identified by the MHA and submitted to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

It is said that the MIB will initiate action on blocking the identified social media accounts as well as summon the social media platforms since they were informed earlier that none of the platforms should be used to spread rumours or incitement of violence. Besides, action will be taken on the identified individuals by MHA as per the law of the land.

