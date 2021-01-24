All Punjab AAP MLAs To Move To Delhi On January 25 On Tractors To Support Farmers' Parade

Amid high-security concerns surrounding the massive 'Kisan tractor rally', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will be sending all its MLAs on tractors to take part in the parallel parade along with the farmers. As per the party's state unit, all AAP MLAs have been asked to move towards Delhi on January 25 on tractors from Shambu at the Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers.

Punjab: All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on Jan 25 on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers, says party's state unit pic.twitter.com/BrDLlRyRcy — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Delhi Police Gives Nod To 'Kisan Tractor Rally'

This comes amid the Delhi Police's nod to the tractors rally. Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, the Delhi Police stated that the farmers had been given permission to carry their 'Kisan tractor rally' on Republic Day, adding that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26.

Moreover, the Delhi police Special CP announced that the farmers would be allowed to enter Delhi for the tractor rally, with barricades being removed from the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders. The permission to enter Delhi has been given only for Republic Day, with an assurance from the farmers that they will go back to their protest sites the following day.

"We are respecting the farmer's wish of taking out a tractor march. To maintain the security and farmers' wish our barricades will be removed from 3 places of Delhi-- Singhu border, Tikri, and Ghazipur. From there, our barricades will be removed and farmers will be allowed to come inside Delhi to the main roads for some kilometres. On this, we have come to an agreement. They will be allowed to enter 63 kilometers from Singhu, equal distance from Tikri and 46 kilometers from Ghazipur," said the Delhi Police.

From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi & pass through Najafgarh & Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road & return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway: Spl CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police(2/2) https://t.co/j4t6lWCxkE pic.twitter.com/U8TN2E4Sy3 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

