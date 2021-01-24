Farmers From Nashik Throng Mumbai's Azad Maidan To Support Ongoing Farm Laws Agitation

Thousands of farmers from Nashik protesting against the three Agri laws enacted by the Centre reached Mumbai on Sunday evening ahead of the rally planned to be held on January 26. The farmers marched from Nashik to Mumbai to take part in the Kisan-Mazdoor Parade which is slated to be held on January 26, to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre at borders of the national capital. The protesting farmers have thronged the Azad Maidan in Mumbai where the sit-in protest will continue until the parade.

As per PTI, police have stepped up the security at Azad Maidan and several companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed at the site. Previously, the All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit had said that around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other prominent leaders of the ruling government in Maharashtra are expected to address the protesting farmers on Monday.

"The rally is being held to support and expand the two-month-long farmers' struggle in Delhi for a repeal of the three farm laws and for a central law to guarantee a remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement all over the country," the AIKS statement said.

Ahead of the massive rally planned in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi, security has been tightened at the Azad Maidan. Apart from the Mumbai Police, nine platoons of the SRPF and an additional police force comprising of 100 police officers and 500 constables has also been deployed.

Tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Delhi Police announced that the farmers had been given permission to carry their 'Kisan tractor rally' on Republic Day, adding that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26. "From the last 2 months protest is going on. They (farmers) wanted a tractor rally on 26th January. The Delhi police talked with Kisan Sanyukt Morcha and almost 5-6 times we held long discussions," said Special CP intelligence, Delhi police Deependra Pathak.

Farmers' unions and the Centre failed to reach a middle ground on Friday as the 11th round of discussion ended inconclusively. While the meeting on Friday lasted for nearly five hours, farmers representatives have said that discussions were held for less than 30 minutes. No date has been fixed for the next round of meeting.

Moreover, sources have informed that during the meeting on Wednesday, the Union Government expressed that it has provided unions with all possible options. Centre also expressed that the farmers' unions must deliberate internally and reach a conclusion before intimating the government of their decision for the next round of discussion. The development comes a day after the agitating unions rejected the government's proposal to hold off the three farm laws for 1.5 years and ensure a clause-wise discussion by an inclusive committee.

