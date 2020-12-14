Amarinder Singh & Arvind Kejriwal Spar On Twitter Over Farm Laws, Mince No Words

Locking horns over the ongoing farmers' agitation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh continued to blame each other of notifying the three farm laws that have led to the nationwide stir. The Punjab CM, without mincing words in his fresh attack on Monday evening, stated that Kejriwal had 'sold off' the interest of farmers by notifying one of the 'draconian farm bills' on November 23.

Singh also went on to say that Kejriwal would 'sell his soul' if it serves his political purpose and questioned if the Centre had any 'pressure' on the Delhi CM for notifying the bill. In response, The AAP chief highlighted that Singh was a part of the committee which drafted the three bills in contention, and stated that they were the Punjab CM's 'gift' to the nation. Kejriwal also hinted of bonhomie between BJP leaders and Captain Amarinder Singh as he questioned why the saffron party leaders have never accused the Punjab CM of 'double standards' when they accuse other leaders.

Just as every Punjabi knows, I am not one to be cowed down by ED or other cases, you Mr @ArvindKejriwal will even sell your soul if it serves your political purposes. If you think farmers are going to be taken in by your dramatics then you are totally mistaken. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 14, 2020

U were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR “gift” to the nation.



Captain sahib, why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders? https://t.co/dGxeYksrVY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2020

The duo had indulged in a war of words earlier on Monday after the Punjab CM had mocked Kejriwal's one-day fast in support of the agitating farmers. The Delhi CM on Monday morning had accused the Congress leader of signing a secret deal with Centre, as he claimed that Singh is just 'pretending' to be on farmers' side. Kejriwal also said that to protect his (Amarinder Singh's) son from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Captain met the Central leaders and a deal was signed.

Before that, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday described Kejriwal's day-long hunger strike as "theatrics". Captain said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23. He also said that Kejriwal has proved time and again that he is no friend of the farmers.

Kejriwal's hunger strike

To express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he will sit on a day-long hunger strike on Monday and urged his party cadre to the same. The Delhi CM has maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm laws introduced and also asserted that the Union Government should 'shun its arrogance'. Kejriwal has also slammed the statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Tomar meets Haryana MLAs, MPs

Meanwhile, farmers remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws. Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. In another update, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

