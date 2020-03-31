Amarinder Singh Extends Service Of Retiring Cops To Strengthen Battle Against COVID-19

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension in the services of all retiring police personnel and Home Guards by two months, to strengthen the outreach on the ground.

Further, to ease the pressure on the police force, of whom 44,546 were in the field today to enforce restrictions and conduct relief operations on a war footing, around 1300 cops have been judiciously withdrawn from VVIP duty, including a significant number from CM security, to join the battle in the COVID-19 lockdown on the ground.

The Punjab CM had earlier authorised DGP Dinkar Gupta to pull out any number of police personnel from his (Chief Minister’s) personal security, or that of other VIP protectees, for deployment for COVID-19 crisis management, as he may deem fit.

The DGP said further withdrawals would be made based on evaluation of the threat scenario, which was in progress, and through graded reduction. More security persons from district force and Armed Battalions will be withdrawn and organised into reserves, he said, adding that extensive mobilisation of the force had been planned and will be undertaken in a phased manner.

He further said that due care was being taken to deploy the police personnel in their home districts as far as possible.

Punjab police gear up

According to DGP Dinkar Gupta, a total of 107 FIRs were registered on March 31 for violation of curfew/home quarantine restrictions and 132 persons were arrested.

The police teams across districts also continued with the relief operations, reaching out to the needy and poor with rations and other essentials. A total of 1.42 crore cooked and dry meals were distributed among those in need, including migrants, construction workers, daily wagers and others who have no access to resources in these testing times, said the DGP.

In a morale-boosting precautionary measure, Patiala Police Lines Doctor Sajilla Khan, along with her staff members, visited the police stations and screened the police personnel on duty. The DGP said the police personnel are regularly made aware of precautions that need to be taken while on duty and also at home.

Several organisations extend support to Punjab Govt

In the meantime, more and more organisations are extending support to the state government in its fight against the present crisis. After Radha Saomi Satsang Beas and Sant Nirankari Mission, the head Namdhari Sect, Satguru Sri Uday Singh, has now offered to the state government all support and cooperation in its battle against COVID-19.

Punjab CM thanked Satguru for the support extended by them to the Ludhiana Civil and Police administration in providing and serving langar prepared at Sri Bhaini Sahib daily to the needy and poor, along with sanitisers to the people in the villages nearby.

The Namdahri Dera on Rahon Road village Sasrali is also preparing and providing Langar to the poor in its nearby villages besides spraying to maintain public hygiene and sanitation. Apart from these, packets of dry ration are also being distributed amongst hundreds of people residing in rural and slum areas of Sangrur district by Namdhari Shaheed Samarak, Malerkotla.