HM Amit Shah Salutes India Eves For Their Remarkable Journey, Wishes Them Luck For Finals

Home Minister Amit Shah saluted India's women's cricket team for their remarkable journey in the ongoing T20 World cup and wished them luck for their final clash against Australia. India qualified for their maiden finals after their semi-final game against England was washed out and India proceeded to the final on the basis of having more points in the group stage. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to point out that India playing the finals showed the world that the women in India were a perfect mix of hard work and talent. Further, Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to the women's team and wished to see them become champions.

HM Amit Shah salutes Team India

Team India playing in the finals of ICC T20 Women’s World Cup is a perfect display of Indian women ruling the world with their talent & hard-work.



I salute the @BCCIWomen for this remarkable journey and wish them all the very best, may they become the World Champions! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2020

Shafali Verma's consistency

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India's spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team's success so far in the competition. However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy. The brittle middle-order too needs to deliver. And besides doing the right things on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the all-important game. Australia, who had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, find themselves in familiar territory having made their sixth successive final in seven editions.

Australia's art of winning high-pressure games

They know how to win the big moments in high-pressure games, while India have been found wanting on that front. The visitors had capitulated to England in the 2017 ODI World Cup final and 2018 World T20 semifinal.It may be a tad unfair on the teenager but the team will expect Shafali to provide another flying start and hope this time the experienced Mandhana too fires. There can't be a bigger stage for Harmanpreet to be back amongst the runs and lead the team from the front.If it was not for Shafali, India would have struggled to post competitive totals with the middle and lower-order doing precious little. The team did not cross the 150-run mark in the group stage but still managed to get over the line, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

"We're not coming just to put on a good show. We're coming here to win and that's the attitude we're going in with. It's been a long time coming and the build-up to the game is something I've not experienced before. It will be the biggest moment of my career," said Lanning.

