'Doing Politics On Sensitive Issue': Ramchander Rao Slams Congress For Politicising Galwan

In the aftermath of the violent standoff between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh, BJP leader Ramchander Rao has slammed Congress party for raking up the subject to score political mileage and trying to mislead the country over a sensitive issue of national importance.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The entire nation stands behind the government's decision with regards to the dealing of the situation, and the incident which led to the martyrdom of 20 soldiers from India including a Colonel who is from Telangana. Congress is still doing politics on this sensitive issue."

READ | International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares This Year's Theme - Yoga At Home

READ | PM Modi Launches Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan For Migrants; Assures Jobs Near Their Homes

He added, "The entire nation knows that Indian Army personnel entered scuffle with Chinese troops only to save Indian territory when they were trying to enter here. I think the Congress party will never learn lessons even after being rejected by the country. They try to mislead the country on such a sensitive issue."

He also targeted Congress for showing distrust in the Army even as the entire nation stood with the government and the Indian Armed Forces. At all-party meet called by PM Narendra Modi, almost all the chief ministers and political leaders except the Congress and the left fold stood by the prime minister, and the nation united to counter China's atrocious and aggressive behaviour.

"I think they should stop such actions which demoralise the nation and the Indian Army. However, Rahul Gandhi has been aptly countered," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In his tweet, he asked why were Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan face-off between India and China. He also demanded specifics about the location where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the face-off.

READ | Amit Shah Gives Befitting Reply To Rahul Gandhi, Shares Message Of Injured Soldier's Kin

READ | Pakistan-origin Man Convicted Of Terrorism In US Faces Charges In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Rahul Gandhi's statements come even after the prime minister assured the political leaders and the entire nation that none of our border posts has been captured nor had China breached the Indian borders and that our Armed Forces are on alert and capable to counter any sabotaging operations from across the border.

Earlier, when Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre asking why Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed', EAM S Jaishankar asked the Wayanad MP to 'get the facts straight'. Jaishankar clarified that the army of both sides cannot use firearms during face-off as per 1996 and 2005 agreements and are bound to maintain 'peace and tranquillity'. That is why the Indian soldiers refrained, he added.