Amit Shah Claims 'Mamata Didi Will Be Left Alone In Trinamool' Amid 'TMC Inrush' Into BJP

Welcoming the newly joined ex-TMC leaders into the saffron party's folds, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, said that by the time the election arrives, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in Trinamool. Shah, who was addressing a party rally in Howrah via video conference, said that Bengal was taken backward in every sphere by Banerjee. The Home Minister was scheduled to visit Kolkata on Saturday, but had cancelled it due to the minor blast which occurred outside Israel Embassy in Delhi.

Shah: 'Mamata Banerjee will be left alone'

Mamata Banerjee has taken West Bengal backwards in every sphere. People of the State will never forgive her: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses BJP rally in Howrah through video conferencing https://t.co/EC3tu0q9qx pic.twitter.com/98Fpy4YhcK — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

5 ex-TMC MLAs join BJP

On Saturday, 5 ex-Trinamool leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi. The 5 leaders - Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh who recently left Trinamool, met Shah in Delhi accompanied by BJP leaders Kailash Vijayawargiya and Dilip Ghosh, after Shah postponed his 2-day visit to West Bengal. After their entry, Suvendu Adhikari said that by February 28, 'no one will be left in TMC'.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP.

BJP's Bengal push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. Both Shah and Nadda have already visited Bengal multiple times in the past few months. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

