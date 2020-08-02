Amit Shah Tests COVID +ve: Cabinet Colleagues Pour In Their Wishes, Pray For Recovery

Union Ministers poured their wishes and prayers for Home Minister Amit Shah who revealed on Sunday that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Senior BJP as well as NDA leaders took to Twitter and wished Shah a speedy recovery.

"Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus, I believe so. You become healthy as soon as possible, I pray to God," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है।



आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

"Home Minister Amit Shah has given a new direction to the fight against COVID under his leadership and guidance. I am sure you will be well soon. Your vision and thinking will continue to benefit the country. I pray to God for your quick recovery," said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Other reactions:

Just got to know that Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji is down with #COVID, wishing him swift recovery & well being. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 2, 2020

HM Amit Shah tests positive

Earlier, Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," tweeted Shah.

Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

