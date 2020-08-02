Amit Shah Tests COVID +ve: Chief Ministers Extend Wishes For HM's Speedy Recovery

State Chief Ministers' poured in their best wishes and prayers for Home Minister Amit Shah who revealed on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Leaders took to Twitter to wish Shah a speedy recovery.

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2020

I have just heard of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji testing positive for #Covid19. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 2, 2020

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

HM Amit Shah tests positive

Earlier, Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," tweeted Shah.

Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

