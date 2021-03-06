Amit Shah To Visit Poll-bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu, To Hold A Roadshow In Kanyakumari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit two poll-bound states- Tamil Nadu and Kerala on March 7, Sunday. During his one-day visit, he is expected to attend various important programmes, including a massive roadshow in Kanyakumari and the launch of "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" in Suchindram Town.

Home Minister's Schedule in Tamil Nadu

Shah will land at Trivandrum International Airport at 10.30 pm on March 6, and will begin his road journey to Kanyakumari the next day. He will first visit the Suchindram Temple at 10.20 am to offer prayers, and then proceed to to launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" -Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan, which is a door to door campaign in Suchindran Town, Kanyakumari at 10.45 am.

Thereafter, he will participate in a massive roadshow "Vetri Kodi Eandhi", which will start from Hindu College at 11.15 am and conclude at Veppamoodu Kamaraj Statue in Kanyakumarii, and address a Karyakarta Sabha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Uduppi Hotel at 12.30 pm. He will then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

Programme Schedule for Kerala

In Thiruvananthapuram, Shah will first visit Shri Belur Math to offer prayers and meet the hindu saints, afterwhich he will address the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra at Shanghumukham at 6 pm. A core committe meet is also scheduled for the day. He will depart from Trivandrum at around 10.30 pm.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala Polls

Shah's visit comes ahead of Assembly polls in the two states. The state of Kerala is set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll.

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 2.

