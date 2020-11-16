Amit Shah Wishes Nitish Kumar, Says Will Bring 'self-reliance' To Bihar Along With PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated JDU Chief Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar saying that he was 'confident' that the pair of PM Modi and Nitish would fulfill the dream of a 'self-reliant' Bihar. The Home Minister also congratulated Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi for swearing-in as the two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar again. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Tarkishore Prasad and Ms. Renu Devi and all those who took the oath of office. I am confident that the pair of Modi ji and Nitish ji will fulfill the dream of a self-reliant Bihar," said Amit Shah.

श्री @nitishkumar जी को पुनः बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर बधाई। उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी और मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई।



मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मोदी जी और नीतीश जी की जोड़ी आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का स्वप्न साकार करेगी। pic.twitter.com/JnWfa6LarC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2020

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Monday. Apart from Nitish Kumar, BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs - a break away from tradition. Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi were present at the event. Several other cabinet ministers were also sworn-in along with the CM and Deputy CMs.

With BJP clinching 75 seats compared to JDU's 43 seats, the saffron party is set to get the major portfolios. Sources report that BJP's Amarendra Pratap Singh will be replacing JDU's Vijay Chaudhary as Speaker. This will be Nitish Kumar's fourth consecutive term.

Read: 4 JDU & BJP MLAs Each, 2 Allies Take Oath As Bihar Ministers Into Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Read: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For 7th Time, Ushering In His 4th Consecutive Term

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

Read: Nitish Kumar, The 7-time Bihar CM: A Look At His Journey From Engineer To 'Sushasan Babu'

Read: Sushil Modi Adds To The 'Bihar Dy CM Suspense'; Tweets 'Will Accept Any Post Given'