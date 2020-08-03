Andhra Minister Rejects Naidu's Criticism Of Capital Trifurcation, Stresses On Development

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of obstructing the development of all regions. He was reacting to Naidu's criticism of the Governor's assent to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020. According to Rao, the state government decided to trifurcate the capital to honour the self-respect of people.

For instance, he mentioned that the High Court was being shifted to Kurnool owing to the longstanding demand of the people in the Rayalseema region. The Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister alleged that Naidu had suppressed their aspirations by having the High Court at Amaravati. Moreover, he mentioned that Visakhapatnam was designated as the executive capital of the state while keeping in mind the development of the northern Andhra region.

AP Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao remarked, "The government should consider the self-respect of people and act accordingly. With the trifurcation of capital, all regions including Amaravati will develop. It is Chandrababu Naidu who is obstructing the development of all regions." He added, "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is shifting the High Court to Kurnool to honour the self-respect of the Seema people, as it was their long-standing demand to build a High Court in Rayalaseema region. Chandrababu Naidu had suppressed their aspirations by having the High Court at Amaravati."

What is the AP Decentralisation Bill?

This bill divides the state into different zones. Each zone will be governed by a Board that will comprise the CM, a Vice-Chairman, at least one MP, two MLAs, and 4 other members to be nominated by the state government. There will be a full-time Secretary of the Board who will be an officer of the rank of a Principal Secretary and above. The AP government shall notify the location of each Board and the departments that could be located in any zone.

Simultaneously, the government also repealed the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014. This legislation was enacted on December 22, 2014, for the development of the state post-bifurcation with a specific area demarcated as the capital. However, as the passage of the AP Decentralisation Bill renders the aforesaid Act virtually redundant, it was necessary to repeal it. On July 31, AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the three-capital bill which was passed by the state Assembly for the second time.

Meanwhile, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu termed the Governor's decision as a "historic blunder". He also challenged AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek re-election as a referendum on the trifurcation of AP's capital. Alleging that Reddy is taking a sadistic pleasure to destroy Amaravati, Naidu recalled that the former favoured Amaravati when he was in opposition. He added that AP would reach rock bottom in terms of under-development and poverty if YSRCP's plans gain fruition. Furthermore, the TDP chief announced that his party would join the agitation in response to the call by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee all over AP.

(With ANI inputs)