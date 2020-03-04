Jagan's Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Passes Resolution Demanding '2010-format' NPR

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday has passed a resolution that National Population Register (NPR) must be done according to the 2010 questionnaire. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led cabinet has decided to put on hold NPR till the central government changes the present model.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Reddy, adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to change the NPR questionnaire and also remove the apprehensions among the people on the issue. Briefing reporters after the meeting, state Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the Cabinet felt it was not just to forcibly impose the NPR when crores of people were frightened over it.

The onus is on the Centre to remove the apprehensions and create awareness among people on the NPR. We are only asking the Centre to fulfil its responsibility, the Minister said. Asked if the state has the power to overrule the Centres decision, the minister said, "We felt it is just. If we don't have power. We will see." "The Centre has taken a decision and is asking us to implement it. But when crores of people of the state are scared we have the right to safeguard people's interests. As we are the implementing agency, we have decided to keep the process in abeyance till the Centre concedes our request," the Information Minister added.

Earlier on February 25, Bihar became the first NDA state to pass a resolution against the NRC, NPR, even as it supported CAA. The resolution passed by the Bihar assembly says that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state and that NPR will only be implemented in its 2010 form.

Even as YSRCP had supported the NDA government in passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the step comes a major step even as nationwide protests against the CAA continues.

