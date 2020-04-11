Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Writes Letter To Guv, Questions Amendment Of APPR Act

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against the issuance of the ordinance by the YSRCP-led government over the changing of the tenure of the current State Election Commissioner (SEC). In the letter, he has further urged the appointment of the new SEC.

What the letter stated:

In the letter, the TDP chief has questioned the necessity to bring in an amendment to Section 200 of the APPR Act (Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act), 1994 with a vicious design to remove the present State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh. He further mentioned that the present AP State Election Commissioner has been appointed by the "Governor of Andhra Pradesh in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 243 K of the Constitution of India read with Sub-Section (2) of Section 200 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994." He added that he was appointed on 30th January 2016 for a period of five years.

Read: Andhra State Election Commissioner seeks security citing YSRCP threats for deferring polls

The letter stated that "In this backdrop, to make amendments to the term and eligibility is illegal. Further, to apply the said amendment now when the Commissioner is in position is unethical and against the law. If any, the amendment is applicable after this present Commissioner's term of office is completed."

Read: YSRCP alleges murky origins to AP SEC's letter seeking security; announces police probe

Andhra polls postponed

The local body polls which were scheduled for 21-29 March, were postponed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) by six weeks due to the coronavirus scare and also owing to incidents of violence being reported since election dates were announced. All local body polls - Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, panchayat, municipal bodies were deferred. TDP has come down heavily on the state government for questioning the APSEC’s move as fresh dates will be announced later this year.

Read: TDP accuses CM Jagan of distributing Covid relief via poll candidates and not govt workers

Read: Andhra Pradesh taking almost all measures, will ramp up Covid testing: Minister Anil Yadav

(With ANI Inputs)