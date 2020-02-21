Anij Vij Slams Pro-Pak Slogan By Activist, Calls It Result Of Owaisi's "poisonous Speech"

Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Friday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over an activist raising Pro-Pakistan slogan at his rally in Bengaluru and called it a result of his 'poisonous speeches'.

Anij Vij said that even though Owaisi said in a statement that he has nothing to do with the sloganeer, he cannot get away with it. Vij claimed that the provocative speeches given by leaders have led to such sloganeering.

The Haryana Minister further asked Asaduddin Owaisi to "stop spitting fire, or else he would be engulfed in the flames."

"Owaisi said on the stage that he has nothing to do with the activist raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, but this is a product of the poisonous speeches which you and leaders like you have been giving for some time. You (Asaduddin Owaisi) cannot deny this. Stop spitting fire or else you will not be able to escape from this fire," Anil Vij said in a tweet that was later deleted.

Owaisi condemns 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday condemned activist Amulya Leona for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans at his rally and demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event.

During an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Amulya Leona grabbed the mike and chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad", which led Owaisi to reprimand her while the cops took her away.

"I totally condemn it. I was about to do my evening prayer. I heard this nonsense and I immediately rushed to her and I stopped her. I said, 'What is this? What nonsense are you saying?'. We will never tolerate this thing. I hope the organisers demand an inquiry. I don't even know who this lady is," Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters after the incident.

Activist raises 'pro-Pak' slogans

Earlier on Thursday, 19-year old student Amulya had disrupted an address by Owaisi and raised the slogans. Visuals showed that the AIMIM leader tried to grab her mic while authorities tried to get her off stage. It is unclear what exactly the woman said, but it is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

In the latest development, the authorities have charged Leona with sedition, according to ANI. Moreover, she has also been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

