Anil Vij Calls NE Delhi Violence A Result Of 'planning By Anti-national Forces'

Amid the ongoing clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters at North-East Delhi, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday called the clash to be a result of 'underground planning by anti-national forces. 'While interacting with a news agency on Tuesday, Vij said, "The clashes in North-East district of the national capital are a result of underground planning by anti-national forces. They are linked to Pakistan. Opposition parties are also supporting these forces."

The Haryana BJP leader also questioned the timing of the violent clash between the protesters and stated that it was 'pre-planned.' "It is all pre-planned. It is unfortunate that when we are having a guest in Delhi when anti-national forces are disturbing the peace of the city," he said.

To ensure proper law and order in the area, thirty-five companies of additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday.

Kejriwal demands borders to be sealed

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed for peace and demanded to seal borders. Addressing a press brief in Delhi, Kejriwal stated that there was a role of outsiders in the violence. He also demanded authorities to arrest the culprits responsible.

In the meeting, the MLAs of the border areas have stated that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests," Kejriwal said. The Delhi Chief Minister also participated in the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss the tensions in North-East Delhi.

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. A total of five people (4 civilians & 1 police head constable) lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. On Sunday evening, clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

(With ANI inputs)