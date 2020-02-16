Kapil Mishra's Letter To Arvind Kejriwal Continues His Communal Rant, Enlist 4 Appeals

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had an unsuccessful bid for the Model Town seat in the recent elections, took a communally-charged jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal in a letter stating that the latter won his term due to 'concentrated Muslim votes' and 'free electricity'. Mishra's letter comes ahead of Kejriwal's third swearing-in as CM in Delhi's Ramilal ground on Sunday.

In a letter, Kapil Mishra shared on Twitter, he congratulated Arvind Kejriwal over his stunning poll victory last week saying, "Concentrated Muslim votes and free electricity bill won you another term, congratulations on that." He then appealed to Kejriwal to focus on four issues — 1) pollution, clean water, roads, industry and Yamuna river, 2) implementation of Ayushman Bharat, 3) funds to municipal bodies and 4) No more blocking of files of 'Tukde Tukde'gang.

Kapil Mishra letter to @ArvindKejriwal



जीत की बधाई और चार अनुरोध -



1. पॉल्युशन, साफ पानी, सड़कें, इंडस्ट्री व यमुना के लिए ठोस कदम जरूरी



2. आयुष्मान भारत लागू कीजिये



3. नगर निगमों को पैसा दे दीजिए



4. टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग की फाइल अब मत रोकिए pic.twitter.com/0sXht1Eh5q — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 16, 2020

READ | 'Dear Arvind Kejriwal, After Your Grand Win, Just Do One Thing...': Kapil Mishra Appeals

List of appeals

Kapil Mishra appealed to Kejriwal to take urgent action on the national capital's air pollution problem, contaminated water and cleaning of the river Yamuna. He said that inaction on these critical issues will take Delhi back several years.

He also appealed for the implementation of Central schemes like subsidised healthcare and housing programmes. "In your new term, kindly implement the Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana schemes in Delhi. It'll benefit the needy," Mishra wrote.

The BJP leader also suggested Delhi government release funds for municipal bodies for better functioning. There are five municipal bodies in the national capital – North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board.

Kapil Mishra's final demand was the Kejriwal government ending its blocking of case files against "Tukde Tukde" gang. He said that since now the poll season is over, action need be taken. This was an apparent reference to the charge sheet by Delhi police in 2016 on then JNU students – Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others – alleging that they raised anti-India slogans. However, the Delhi government did not sanction the charge sheet to be filed.

READ | 'Faith In Agendas & Thoughts Strengthened,' Claims BJP's Kapil Mishra Despite Delhi Rout

Mishra's previous communal rant

Stoking a communal controversy, Mishra had earlier during the election campaign said that AAP should rename itself as 'Muslim League'. He had claimed that AAP is playing divisive, vote-bank politics to seek votes of the Muslim community. Mishra on January 23, posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.

READ | Delhi Elections: AAP's Candidate Leads Against Kapil Mishra In Model Town Constituency

Delhi assembly elections result

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

READ | BJP's Kapil Mishra Bites The Bullet; Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, Bemoans '5th BJP Loss'