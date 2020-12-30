'As A Friend, I'll Definitely Seek His Support': Kamal Haasan To Meet Rajinikanth Soon

A day after stating that Rajinikanth's health is "most important", and that he will meet him, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he will seek the former's support "as a friend." Speaking at a rally in Pudukkottaion Wednesday, he said, "As a friend, once I reach Chennai I will definitely ask for his support." On Tuesday, Haasan had said that he is disappointed with Rajinikanth's decision to not enter politics. The 'Vishwaroopam' star had also said that he will inform his fans about Rajini after their meeting.

"Before anyone asks me about Rajinikanth, I will meet him after I finish my campaign in Chennai. My feeling is similar to his fans. Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health is of utmost importance to me. My Rajini must be healthy, wherever he may live. I will inform you about him, after I meet him," Kamal Haasan had said on Tuesday.

Rajini's political plunge ends

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. After he was discharged, he announced that he won't join politics, taking his supporters to surprise. The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party on January subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing on his maiden CM-term, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that launch about his political party will be made in January.

