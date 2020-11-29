As BJP Hands Ram Vilas Paswan's RS Seat To Sushil Modi, Chirag Explains Breakaway From NDA

Days after ex-deputy CM of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Modi was nominated by the party to Rajya Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan responded on the development. He said on Saturday that it was the BJP's prerogative to announce a candidate for the Bihar Rajya Sabha election. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Chirag Paswan's father and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan had been elected from the seat last year after it fell vacant following his cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib.

Chirag Paswan, during the Bihar assembly election campaign, had attacked Sushil Modi as well as CM Nitish Kumar stating that they have betrayed the people of the state. He was even slammed by Sushil Modi for saying that he is with BJP but is against JDU. While there were rumours that Paswan's mother could be nominated from the seat, BJP's choice clarified the fate of Sushil Modi who was removed from being second-in-command in Bihar. Sushil Modi is likely to win uncontested unless the opposition Grand Alliance fields a candidate to challenge him. In that event, the polling will take place on December 14.

Chirag Paswan in a message to his party workers said, "The seat belonged to the BJP and it is for the party to decide which candidate from which party to field in the by-election," Paswan said. But added, "We had to make a choice between accepting the NDA's offer of only 15 seats despite being a party with six members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, or engage in a friendly fight to preserve our honour." He also warned "fresh elections taking place any time in Bihar, given the way the new government is functioning".

Sushil Modi nominated to Rajya Sabha

On November 27, BJP fielded former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. While the last date of filing the nominations is December 3, they will be scrutinized on December 4. The election shall take place from 9 am- 4 pm on December 14, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 5 pm on the same day. If he is elected to the Upper House of the Parliament, Sushil Modi's term will last until April 2, 2024.

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. In place of Sushil Modi, 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

