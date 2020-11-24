Congress MLA In Bihar Takes Oath In Sanskrit, Calls It A Message To BJP And AIMIM

The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with 198 members being administered the oath by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. Congress MLA from Kasba, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, took oath in Sanskrit, while others took oaths in Maithili, Urdu, Hindi apart from English. BJP MLA from Sitamarhi, Mithilesh Kumar, and JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada also took oath in Sanskrit.

'Sanskrit is the mother of all languages'

Later, Khan, said that he took the oath in Sanskrit to do something different to underline the unity in diversity that India represents "I tried to give a message to both the BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Our culture is so beautiful and Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. I felt I should take the oath in Sanskrit and I did it,” he said, according to a prominent daily.

AIMIM members Shahnawaz and Akhtarul Iman were administered the oath in Urdu but a controversy erupted when Iman insisted that the draft for the oath in Urdu should have "Bharat", as it is in the Constitution, instead of "Hindustan". The chair, however, permitted him to use "Bharat".

First session of Bihar Legislative Assembly begins

In order to combat COVID-19 spread, physical distancing would be maintained in the sitting arrangements of legislators and wearing masks has been made compulsory for those attending the session, which will continue till November 27.

On November 16, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA won an absolute majority in recently concluded Assembly polls. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

