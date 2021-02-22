As Gupkar Backs For Talks With Pak Again, Here Are Times When They Echoed Each Other

As India-China agrees to 'total disengagement' at LAC, ex-Jammu Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged Centre to talk with Pakistan to end terrorism in the Union Territory saying that 'friendship' held the key to development in the region. Previously too he had expressed this wish in the Lok Sabha - lamenting that border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir. His Gupkar ally - Mehbooba Mufti too has urged the Centre and the Imran Khan government to 'rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue', amid 'mounting casualties' of both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Farooq Abdullah speaks in LS since release from detention; urges Centre to 'talk with Pak'

Here are instances when 'Gupkar alliance' has echoed Pakistan:

Pulwama attack

After the horrific attack in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF jawans, in February 2019, Abdullah said, " Such (Pulwama) attacks will continue and will not come down till the Kashmir issue is resolved politically. Please don't beat us. We have no role in it (attack) and we are not with it (terrorism). We want to live with dignity, study and earn our two meals and do not wish to build castles."

In a similar vein, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said, "I want to say 2 things; first, what is the reason behind the kashmiri youth doing such things. Like how did they reach to this level that they are not scared anymore, there must be some reason. Do you really think the military was which till date didn't work, will work now?"

Mufti too echoed Khan's words saying, "Today 10-15 young men are joining militancy from each village because you (BJP) have suppressed their voices. People don’t have an option left. They think one can either go to jail or pick up arms. Hence they think it is better to pick up arms and die."

Post-Balakot strike

After the Balakot airstrike by the Indian airforce, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said, "You are having elections this year, we understand shouting against Pakistan would boost your chances to win the election,” amid the Lok Sabha election poll campaigning - where Pulwama and Balakot were key poll issues.

Similarly, Mufti said, "Ofcourse the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else”.

Post-Abrogation of Article 370

Both Gupkar alliance and Pakistan have termed the Abrogation of article 370, the bifurcation of Jammu-Kashmir into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh as 'unconstitutional'. The J&K Reorganisation Bill has been passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Since then several other changes too have been made in the UTs - including changing domicile rules, integration of the J&K cadre with the Central cadre, scrapping of Roshni Act. The Gupkar alliance has opposed all these changes, demanding the restoration of statehood to Kashmir and restoration of Article 370. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has time and again lamented over the Abrogation of Article 370, often seeking international intervention, which has been thoroughly rejected.

Urging talks with Pakistan

Earlier in the day, Abdullah said, "If we want to finish it (terrorism), we have to talk with our neighbor." Quoting late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, "you can change your friends but not your neighbours. This is the reality of the day. I appeal to the government to adopt the same approach as they had with China over the standoff in Ladakh and started the withdrawal of its troops. The same is needed here to pull out J&K from this (terrorism)."

Echoing him, Mufti too has urged the Centre and the Imran Khan to 'rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue'. Recalling the ceasefire signed by ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and ex-Pakistan PM Ge. Pervez Musharraf, she opined that would be a 'good place to start'. Both leaders' comments come amid multiple unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which has been countered by the Indian Army. On the other hand, Pakistan PM has only fearmongered over India at all global stages, showing no inclination for curbing terrorism or initiate dialogue.

