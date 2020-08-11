After Warring Factions In Congress Unite, Rajasthan BJP Chief Demands Accountability

Amid Sachin Pilot's reconciliation with Congress, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia claimed that the Gehlot-led government in the state was confusing the people. He added that the common person in Rajasthan was worried because of this. According to Poonia, the people were searching for the MLAs and Ministers to demand accountability from them pertaining to their developmental works.

Pilot reiterates commitment to Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

In a massive breakthrough, Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on Monday. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. A three-member committee shall be constituted to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs and reach an appropriate resolution.

Pilot defends airing views within the party

Addressing a press conference after reaching Jaipur earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt. According to him, addressing genuine governance issues was critical to avoid Congress' 2013 election debacle where the party bagged only 21 seats in the 200-member Assembly. Maintaining that no one should have a problem with constructive suggestions, Pilot contended that Congress can win the next polls only on fulfilling the demands of the people.

Asserting that the legislators in his camp were loyal to the Congress party, the Tonk MLA clarified that he was not hankering after any post. At the same time, he stressed that the legislators who expressed their concerns should not face vendetta politics. Pilot assured that he shall extend all possible cooperation to the state government.

