Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan Takes Over PwD And Looks To Ensure No Lopsided Development

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan took over as the Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday morning. After taking over the office, Chavan spoke to news agency ANI where he mentioned the tasks for the department, relation with the Centre and the Bharat bandh called by 10 Unions.

'No lopsided development'

Chavan said, "I have taken my charge today on this auspicious occasion with the blessings of God. My friends, colleagues, party workers and officials have all gathered here on a special occasion. The priorities are that the State has suffered in the last five years, the Public Works department has a responsibility of creating a good infrastructure which is a part of the overall development of the State of Maharashtra."

"So wherever there is lopsided development we will ensure that the entire State gets an equitable share and see that wherever there are serious problems, we will take them on priority and see that the State gets the best infrastructure through this department," he added.

Speaking on the coordination with the Centre, he said, "It is not difficult. The challenges have been created by the earlier governments. We have to prioritise our issues within the resource constraints and see that the underdeveloped areas do get a share."

He further said: "We support the strike called today because the government of India is on a move to sell all the profitable public sector undertakings where a Navratna company like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is being sold today. I think the government is not looking after the labourers and the employees who have been working there for a long time. We are on the verge of selling out all the profit-making undertakings. The necessity is to revive them through proper planning."

On December 31, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, NCP's Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government.

Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress's 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 pm in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

