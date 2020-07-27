Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Dials PM Modi Amid Chaos; Complains About Governor Kalraj Mishra

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the behaviour of Governor Kalraj Mishra, as per sources. The Congress party has been demanding a special session amid the political crisis due to a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and a section of Congress legislators supporting the former deputy Chief Minister. The Governor has not yet accepted Congress' demands.

Gehlot spoke about the letter he wrote to PM

Sources added that Gehlot also asked the Prime Minister about the letter he wrote a few days back. In his letter, Gehlot had alleged attempts to topple his government and named Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some 'overambitious leaders' of his own party for being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his Congress government.

"I am not aware to what extent this is in your knowledge or if you are being misled," Gehlot said in the letter released to the media on Wednesday. "History will not forgive those who participate in this deed," he added. He cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states where Congress lost power over the past year while alleging horse-trading of MLAs by the BJP.

After the cabinet meeting on Friday, Gehlot alleged that Centre is pressurising the Governor to not allow assembly session in the state. Revealing that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House, Gehlot said that even after repeated requests, Governor Kalraj Mishra has not responded, adding that he is acting under Centre's pressure.

Moreover, Gehlot issues a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident.

Governor seeks clarification from Gehlot govt

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday sought clarification from the Gehlot government regarding the proposal of convening the Assembly Session, ANI sources said.

"Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought clarification from the state government over the proposal on the convening of the Assembly Session. Mishra has asked the government 'Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It is not mentioned in the proposal but you have been speaking about it in media'," a source told ANI.

According to sources, Mishra also said it will be difficult to call all the MLAs for the Assembly Session in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Can you consider giving a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session?," the Governor asked the Rajasthan government, according to sources.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress party.

(With agency inputs)