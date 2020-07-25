Ashok Gehlot Meets MLAs At Hotel Fairmont; Asks Rajasthan Guv To Convene Assembly Session 

In a new development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. Currently, Gehlot is chairing a meeting with his supporting MLAs in Hotel Fairmont. This comes after a late-night cabinet meeting wherein Gehlot discussed the six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session. The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours, as per sources. The governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test.

Earlier, sources said that Fairmont Hotel - where Gehlot's MLAs have been holed up - is promoted by Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG) head Anil Paliwal's wife - Sarika Paliwal and others in association with Triton Hotel which allegedly owns Fairmont Hotel. Moreover, dossiers accessed by ED show a Rs 90 crore transaction between Fairmont Hotel stakeholder Ratan Kant Sharma and Sarika Paliwal. Sharma is currently under the ED & I-T scanner for alleged tax evasion and Benami transactions.

Gehlot's threat

On Friday, Chief Minister Gehlot alleged that Centre is pressurising Governor Kalraj Mishra to not allow assembly session in the state. Revealing that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House, Gehlot said that even after repeated requests, Governor Kalraj Mishra has not responded. Moreover, Gehlot issued a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot also held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session.

Rajasthan HC orders status quo

On Saturday, Rajasthan High Court said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The High Court stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay.

Prior to the Rajasthan Speaker challenging the status quo order issued by the Rajasthan High Court, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on Friday. The petition states that if the speaker moves the Supreme Court challenging the status quo order by the Rajasthan HC today, no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. The apex court is scheduled to hear the Speaker's plea on Monday.

