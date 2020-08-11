Ashok Gehlot Offers To Resign After Sachin Pilot Retuns To Congress Fold: Sources

In a massive development, the Rajasthan political crisis took a stunning turn as sources have reported that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has offered to resign from the post. This comes a day after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress fold.

However, on the contrary, Gehlot had earlier hinted a breakthrough stating that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same while talking to reporters in Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, sources reported that Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the All India Congress Committee will constitute a three-member committee to address the grievances of Pilot.

Sachin Pilot speaks on tiff with Ashok Gehlot

Amid the political tussle in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective', and hinted that leaders like him who got everything on a platter does not believe in Congress' ideology. However, he softened his stance later and extended an olive branch to PIlot and other rebel MLAs.

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts".

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. While there were speculations that Pilot met ex-Congress and now a BJP leader - Jyotiraditya Scindia, he clarified later that he would not join the BJP. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp are staying at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

