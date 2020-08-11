Sachin Pilot Lifts Lid On Chat With Congress Top-brass; Reveals Rahul Gandhi's Mission

As former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress fold on Tuesday, he said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi has given him the responsibility to ‘revive the party’. Pilot mentioned that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has formed a commission to address the issues with some MLAs, adding that personal difference and bias have no place in politics.

“Rahul Gandhi gave me the responsibility to me to revive the party. In 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, we rose from 21to 100 seats. After Government formation, those who worked for this achievement should be given prominence,” he added.

Sachin Pilot also said many leaders who fought the opposition together and attained majority in the state, deserve a place and honour. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have assured that roadmap is being prepared to address these issues, he added.

Pilot speaks on tiff with Ashok Gehlot

After hectic parleys between Sachin Pilot and the Gandhi family, a purported breakthrough was achieved in the Rajasthan political crisis on Monday. Amid the political tussle in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective' and hinted that leaders like him who got everything on a platter does not believe in Congress' ideology. However, he softened his stance later and extended an olive branch to Pilot and other rebel MLAs, though it is unlikely that the bad blood between the two is resolved.

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behaviour against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts".

Moreover, taking to Twitter, he thanked party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he is 'firm' in his belief and will continue to work for a 'better India'.

