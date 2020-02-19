Ashwini Choubey Slams RJD's Berozgaari Hatao Yatra', Calls Tejashwi 'unemployed'

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, on Wednesday, February 19 said that the RJD leader and the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi was unemployed and hence he is conducting the 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. He also alleged that it is Lalu Yadav’s family who has made millions of people in Bihar unemployed. He also stressed that the NDA coalition will form the government in the state.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tejashwi Yadav

Talking about RJD’s 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' Choubey said, "Tejashwi Yadav himself is unemployed and hence he will conduct 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. His family has made millions of people unemployed in the state.” Speaking on the alliance of Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Sharad Yadav in Bihar, Choubey said, "The public knows that the frogs here and there will continue to croak but the NDA coalition will form a government that focuses on the development of the state."

JD(U) MLC supports Tejashwi Yadav

Javed Iqbal Ansari, the JD(U) MLC from Banka had supported the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the "Berozgaari Hatao Yatra". He had also questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration in the state. Similarly, a JD(U) MLA also spoke about the issue of unemployment but said that a roadshow cannot help in solving the problem.

RJD prepares for assembly elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. The party has made unemployment a big issue, with the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra set to begin from 23 February to corner the Bihar government on the issue of unemployment. The Yatra will start at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna following which it will be held in every district of the state. However, the ownership of the bus has thrown it into controversy, with Tejashwi earlier refuting document-based claims on its ownership by saying that even Sunny Leone had topped a Bihar exam 'on paper'.

(With ANI Inputs)

