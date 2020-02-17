JD(U) State President Ridicules RJD's Berozgaari Hatao Yatra, Terms It 'publicity Stunt'

The state president of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Vashishtha Narayan Singh, on Monday, February 17, said that RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is nothing more than a strategy to gain some publicity. He added that RJD is losing ground in Bihar. Narayan Singh also said that this ‘yatra’ or roadshow will not affect the JD(U) at all.

Narayan Singh on 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'

"There is no meaning behind the support of one individual to Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. It is just a tactic to gain some publicity as they are losing their ground. When public support decreases people take such steps. This is not going to affect us at all," said Singh while talking to ANI.

Read: Tejashwi's controversial 'rath' bus gobbles up citizens in latest RJD-JD(U) poster fight

JD(U) MLC supports Tejashwi Yadav

Javed Iqbal Ansari, the JD(U) MLC from Banka had supported the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the "Berozgaari Hatao Yatra". He had also questioned the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration in the State. Similarly, a JD(U) MLA also spoke about the issue of unemployment but said that a roadshow cannot help in solving the problem.

Read: Poster War: JDU Releases New Poster Titled "Thugs Of Bihar" With Lalu As Main Lead

JD(U) MLA Amarnath Gami on 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'

JDU MLA from Hayaghat, Amarnath Gami said that no government in the state has ever worked to address the issue of unemployment calling it a primary reason for the migration of Bihari people to other states in search of unemployment. However, he stated that a roadshow cannot help in solving the problems. He added that Centre’s help was necessary to reduce the unemployment rate.

"There is unemployment in Bihar without a doubt. If there was no unemployment, then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue in the state. The government should focus on this issue to solve this problem. It is not possible to remove unemployment without the centre's help," Gami told reporters.

"If Tejashwi Ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that the problem of unemployment will not be solved by this. For solving it, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it," he added.

Read: Tej Pratap Endorses Brother Tejashwi Yadav For Upcoming Bihar Polls, Coins Slogan

RJD prepares for assembly elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. The party has made unemployment a big issue, with the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra set to begin from February 23 to corner the Bihar government on the issue of unemployment. The Yatra will start at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna following which it will be held in every district of the state. However, the ownership of the bus has thrown it into controversy, with Tejashwi earlier refuting document-based claims on its ownership by saying that even Sunny Leone had topped a Bihar exam 'on paper'.

Read: Tejashwi Cites Sunny Leone Example To Refute Forgery Claim Against His Berozgari Yatra Bus

(With ANI Inputs)