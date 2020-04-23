'Attack Is Not On Arnab Goswami, It Is On Media': Manoj Tiwari Urges Govt To Take Action

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami. According to him, "the attack was not on Arnab Goswami, but it was on the media."

The BJP President said, "This is very sad. We strongly condemn this attack on Arnab Goswami. Maharashtra government should take action." Slamming the opposition, he said "If you are attacking someone, then you are showing your true colours. Congress has no right to rule."

Attack on Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on Wednesday night. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as they were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The attackers, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the goons confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. The attack took place just after Arnab Goswami had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate.

Read: Arnab Goswami's video message after being physically attacked by Congress goons; Watch

Read: Anupam Kher terms physical attack on Arnab Goswami 'utter cowardice'; peers echo veteran

Arnab's complaint to Mumbai police

Read: 'Sonia Gandhi pressure?': BJP's Ram Kadam questions late FIR over attack on Arnab Goswami

Read: 'Won't succeed in strangling truth': MP CM Shivraj shames Congress over attack on Arnab