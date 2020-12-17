'Attack On Federal Structure', Says WB Minister On MHA's 2nd Letter On Central Deputation

As the Centre has sent another letter to the West Bengal government directing the administration to relieve the three IPS officers for whom it had earlier sought central deputation, West Bengal cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee has called it an attack on the federal structure of the state.

"The government of India's order of central deputation for three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS cadre Rule 1954," Mukherjee told ANI.

"This act is a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's jurisdiction and to demoralise the officers in West Bengal. This is an attack on the federal structure and is unconstitutional," he added.

"We would not allow the brazen attempt of the centre to control the state machinery by proxy. West Bengal is not going to cow down in front of the undemocratic forces," he further said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also targeted the Centre over its summons to the three officers for Central deputation. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed it 'unconstitutional' while calling it a "colourable exercise of power". She called the decision a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in WB. However, the TMC led government has refused to release the three IPS officers on Central deputation.

Row over officers' central deputation

As per reports, officer Bholanath Pandey has been transferred to the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Rajeev Mishra to Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Praveen Tripathi has been sent to Sashastra Seema Bal. The MHA has asked the Government of West Bengal to relieve the officers for their respective new postings.

This decision of Central deportation of three officers was taken after the lapses in providing security of BJP President JP Nadda, leading to an attack on his convoy, during his visit to West Bengal. BJP has alleged that the state government deliberately relaxed security during Nadda's visit. JP Nadda is covered under VVIP Z+ security. Party leaders have also called upon the shocking attack on Nadda questioning the state of the ground workers in the state. The BJP had earlier revealed that more than 120 of their workers had lost their lives in the past 2 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has stated that either Amit Shah or JP Nadda will visit West Bengal each month till the assembly elections in the state which are likely to be scheduled in April-May 2021.

(with inputs from ANI)

