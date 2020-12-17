'TMC MP From Murshidabad To Join BJP' Claims Parliamentarian Post Suvendu Adhikari's Exit

In a big claim in the lead-up to the WB polls, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday predicted that a TMC MP from the Murshidabad district shall join his party. Addressing a 'No more injustice' function at Burwan, Khan revealed that this Trinamool parliamentarian was in regular contact with the higher-ups in BJP. Moreover, he claimed that most of the TMC MLAs and MPs will leave the party and join BJP

Alleging that TMC, CPI(M) and Congress had cheated the people for many years, he opined that BJP will form the government in West Bengal in 2021 with a simple majority. Other BJP leaders such as South Murshidabad district president Gauri Shankar Ghosh and South BJP Youth Morcha president Ayon Mandal were present on the occasion. Nearly 1500 persons from other political parties joined BJP during the meeting on Thursday.

Suvendu Adhikari leaves TMC

After maintaining distance from the TMC leadership for quite some time, Suvendu Adhikari visited the WB Assembly on Wednesday and resigned as the MLA from the Nandigram constituency. Adhikari, who had resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27, also resigned from the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. At present, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari are serving as a TMC MLA and MP respectively.

The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. The disgruntled TMC leader's move is being perceived as a setback to TMC in the run-up to the WB Assembly polls. Earlier in the day, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya and Colonel (retd.) Diptangshu Choudhury also resigned from key posts in West Bengal.

Nadda predicts big win for BJP

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV during his recent visit to the state, BJP president JP Nadda stated that his party is determined to dislodge TMC from power in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Speaking in the wake of an attack on his convoy, Nadda contended that this will not deter BJP from democratically opposing the ruling party in the state. Stressing that "BJP's strength is opposition", he exuded confidence that the party will get more than 200 seats in the WB Assembly election. According to him, Banerjee had precipitated anarchy in the state, leading to the collapse of law and order.

