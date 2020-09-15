Babul Supriyo Storms Into Bollywood-drugs Debate; Draws Cricket Parallel & Makes Big Claim

After BJP MP Ravi Kishan, another Parliamentarian and Union Minister Babul Supriyo has urged the Centre to take strict action against the ones involved in the business of drug smuggling and trafficking. Taking to Twitter, the Asansol MP drew a link between the "drug crisis in Bollywood" to "betting scandals" in Cricket and said the "evil" will be punished and the "show will go on".

'Everyone isn't Evil AMEN'

"The crisis looming over Bollywood with drugs is reminiscent of what happened to cricket during the betting scandal years ago. Then the game of cricket won because everyone wasn't evil. Now Bollywood and art shall prevail and with Glory because of the same reason - Everyone isn't Evil AMEN," he said.

In another tweet, the Union Minister said that the cricket betting scandal getting exposed "temporarily paralysed the game" but it did cleanse the game for the long run and the evil were punished. Asserting the confidence that the same will happen in Bollywood, he said, the 'suppliers' will be prosecuted and "we will stand by those who need help and rehab."

The Cricket Betting Scandal getting exposed temporarily paralysed the game but it did cleanse the game for the long run & the evil were punished•Am sure same shal happen with Bollywood•The Show WILL Go On, the 'suppliers' prosecuted& we wil stand by those who need Help&Rehab https://t.co/CqXqUeTPr8 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 15, 2020

'Drug addiction is in the film industry too'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, MP Ravi Kishan addressed the issue of drug cases, its supply and consumption in India. "The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.

Kishan expressed his concern as the film industry is also undergoing the issue of drug addiction. "It is a matter of concern that drug addiction is in the film industry too. It is really sad to see that the stars who are seen as the role model and are influencing people are also into drug addiction," he said.

Jaya Bachchan slams Ravi Kishan

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, the Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it."

READ | Kangana Ranaut fires question back at Jaya Bachchan; says 'show compassion for us also'

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said. The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

READ | NCB's film industry drug nexus probe raised in Parliament; BJP's Ravi Kishan urges action

Responding to Jaya Bachchan, the Gorakhpur MP said, "I expected Jaya Ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya Ji and I joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry."

READ | Jaya Bachchan tells Parliament 'Don't tarnish Bollywood because of a few'; mum on drugs

This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drugs use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

READ | In Disha Salian & Sushant cases, Arnab asks 'What happened on June 8?' Nitesh Rane answers