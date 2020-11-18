Bengal Guv Slams Death Of BJP Worker, Says 'artillery And Infantry In Politics Increasing'

Reacting to the brutal death of BJP Poll Secretary Kalachand Karmokar, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, asking the State police to execute law and order in the State instead of executing 'the agenda of a political party'.

Accusing the TMC Supremo of 'shielding' the DGP and the Kolkata CP, Dhankhar stressed the need to separate politics from law and order, alleging that certain authorities were playing a 'very dangerous game' by being involved in such political killings. "Political killings, political violence are on the rise. I had written a letter on September 5, on how the situation was deteriorating. He gave me a two-line response. I told him to reply again by September 26. The CM is trying to shield the DGP as she tried to shield Kolkata CP. This has never happened before," he said.

"I have long been saying that separate politics from the law and order situation in the State. Some authorities are playing a dangerous game, they are involved in this. There is artillery and infantry in politics, it is dangerous. We must protect and stop political violence. This is only increasing, This will stop when police act as government servants and be nonpolitical, not execute the agenda of a political party," he added.

BJP worker beaten to death in West Bengal

In a shocking incident, another worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was murdered in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Tufanganj area where Kalachand Karmakar (55) was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups.

The BJP, however, has alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was 'systematically targeting' the saffron party workers, holding TMC goons responsible for the incident. "Kalachand Karmakar, the BJP's booth secretary in Coochbehar, was beaten to death by Trinamool goons, but the administration kept a blind eye and took no action. Soon people will respond to this 'arrogant' government," BJP MP Babul Supriyo said.

This comes amid a surge of alleged political killings in the Mamata Banerjee-led state. Over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime, over the last two years, revealed BJYM President Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month.

