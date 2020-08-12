Bengaluru Violence: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy Blames 'explosion Of People's Frustration'

Condemning the Bengaluru violence, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asserted that anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land must be punished. He lamented that the rioters didn't have remorse on the message sent to the civil society by committing such a heinous act. Expressing solidarity with the police and journalists attacked in the violence, the JD(S) leader called upon the state government to ensure that such incidents don't take place in the future.

According to him, this was a "pre-planned" attack. Hinting at the political dimension of the violence, Kumaraswamy contended that it was an "explosion of people's frustration" owing to alleged nepotism by the local representatives. He also alleged that family feud provided a platform for this incident.

No religion or community is above the law. Anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land should be punished. The government must take tough action against vandals. Must ensure that such incidents don't recur in future.

Such incidents indicate that this is a pre-planned attack. An explosion of people's frustration due to nepotism by local representatives and their hunger for power. It is not untrue that family feud provided a platform to this incident.

The Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, 146 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that Naveen had been arrested as well. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. Stressing that the rioters were from outside his constituency, the Congress MLA demanded security.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits. Contending that the riot was planned in advance, state Minister CT Ravi cited that petrol bombs and stones were used in the destruction of property. He assured that the damages would be recovered from the rioters.

