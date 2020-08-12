'Only Innocents Suffer': Siddaramaiah Urges To Maintain Calm After Bengaluru Violence

In the aftermath of the deadly Bengaluru violence Tuesday night that claimed at least three lives, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah called for calm and peace among Hindu and Muslim communities while condemning the clashes triggered by a social media post.

Violence broke out in Bengaluru's Kaval Byrasandra area late Tuesday after a mob gathered outside the house of a Congress MLA allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. They vandalised his house and set ablaze some vehicles. To control the situation, Police rushed to spot, but hundreds more gathered outside DJ Halli police station and vandalised vehicles outside the police station, chanted slogans, and pelted stones.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said: "I condemn both violent incident that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra & also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus & Muslims of the area to stay calm, maintain peace & live in harmony." He added, "Our experience tells us that only innocents suffer in the communal riots. I urge leaders from both the religion to discuss and resolve the issue amicably & restore peace in the area."

However, after Twitter users slammed the ex-CM for 'urging Hindus' to maintain calm and peace, the Congress leader said that few people are trying to portray his statements as "anti-Hindu" and clarified that he has urged leaders of both religious communities to 'stop rioters' and people from 'posting hate messages' on social media.

Few people are trying to portray my statement, that said both Hindus & Muslims should strive to maintain peace, as anti-hindu.



Muslim leaders should stop Muslim rioters & Hindu leaders should teach Hindus like Naveen from posting hatred messages.



What is wrong in that? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 12, 2020

Response from the government

Hours after the incident, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said “the situation is under control.” “The mob started creating ruckus and unrest, initially in small groups, around 8 pm. The situation worsened as more people started arriving,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence. "Attack on journalists, Police and public are unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumors. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence."Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants," Bommai had said.

